Firefighters warn of winter heating dangers

Firefighters have urged south-west residents to keep safe by checking and maintaining their fireplaces, chimneys, fireboxes and flues.
Fire Rescue Victoria and CFA volunteers are being kept busy, with FRV officers in Warrnambool called out to a fire in the room of a house at Golden Springs Court on Sunday evening.
A 35-year-woman was rescued and treated for smoke inhalation.
Firefighters requested residents to ensure they had working smoke alarms in their homes at all times.
A CFA spokeswoman said volunteers and FRV personnel responded to numerous chimney fires every year that started from fireplaces and wood heaters.
Last year CFA members responded to 130 chimney fires, almost half of which happened during the winter months.
CFA chief officer Jason Heffernan urged Victorians to have chimneys professionally cleaned annually to avoid the build-up of creosote - a highly flammable black tar-like residue - that could clog chimneys.
"Winter is the perfect time to curl up in front of a warm fire, but chimney fires can quickly turn into house fires," he said.
"Spending a few minutes now to check your chimney could be one of the most important fire safety actions you take this season, and you can easily check for creosote build-up or obstructions by simply using a torch before lighting a fire.
"Creosote is caused by general use but can also build up faster if you are using incorrect fuels such as green wood or treated timbers, so make sure you only burn dry, clean wood to reduce the risk of fire starting from a fireplace or wood heater."
"We also urge everyone to always extinguish their fire before going to bed or leaving the house."
Mr Heffernan said it is also important to ensure gas heaters are being used safely and correctly, and urged Victorians to have their gas heaters inspected and serviced by a qualified technician every two years to avoid a fire or carbon monoxide poisoning.
"The colder months are some of the riskiest times of the year for fires in the home, and most of these fires can be prevented," he said.
"Taking a few moments to check your heaters and fireplaces before winter sets in could mean the difference between life and death for your family.
"It's important to remember that no matter the season, having interconnected smoke alarms in all bedrooms and living areas can provide vital seconds to allow you and your family to escape in case of a fire," he said.
The CFA also released a number of chimney and heating tips:
