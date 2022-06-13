The Standard

A 35-year-woman was rescued and treated for smoke inhalation on Sunday evening

AT
By Andrew Thomson
June 13 2022 - 9:45pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Firefighters warn of winter heating dangers

Firefighters have urged south-west residents to keep safe by checking and maintaining their fireplaces, chimneys, fireboxes and flues.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AT

Andrew Thomson

Reporter

Long-time senior journalist

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.