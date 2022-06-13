Individuals who performed well for South West in Geelong were Rrezz Hruglica-Campbell, Julian Cooke and Poppy Kingan in the under 13s, Isaac Shaw, Brody Gasper, Will Hasel, Aleazar Mealoa in the under 16 boys, Molly Leslie and Tayla Spencer in the under 18 girls while Charlie Keiler and Dan Lim showed leadership for the under 18 boys.

