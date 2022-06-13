South West Victoria Football Association is turning its attention to the inaugural Football Victoria regional titles after an "eye-opening" hit-out at the country championships across the Queen's Birthday long weekend.
The association sent four teams - under 18 boys (third), under 18 girls (sixth), under 16 boys (fifth) and under 13 mixed (sixth) - to Geelong.
Advertisement
"The competition was very, very tough and it was a fantastic hit-out for all our teams because they haven't had the opportunity to compete in the past 2.5 years," the association's Peter Lim said.
"It was really good but it was also an eye-opener."
Lim said the sides would now focus on the regional championships in October.
"It's a brand new competition Football Victoria is starting and it's very exciting," he said.
"(Country champs) is an arduous three-day program with two or three games a day for each team whereas this is going to be run over successive weekends."
The country championships attracted 1100 participants. South West would love the chance to host the competition in the future.
"We have dreams of being able to host country champs in Warrnambool which would take a fair bit of organising and money but it would just be amazing," Lim said.
"Shepparton has run it and it's a similar population. It would be terrific to have the facilities equivalent to a Shepparton which could support community, grassroots sport but also host a comp like country champs."
Individuals who performed well for South West in Geelong were Rrezz Hruglica-Campbell, Julian Cooke and Poppy Kingan in the under 13s, Isaac Shaw, Brody Gasper, Will Hasel, Aleazar Mealoa in the under 16 boys, Molly Leslie and Tayla Spencer in the under 18 girls while Charlie Keiler and Dan Lim showed leadership for the under 18 boys.
MORE SPORT:
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Email: justine.mc@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Email: justine.mc@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.