Gold medal win for Warrnambool Volleyball Association men's team at Horsham championships

By Nick Creely
Updated June 13 2022 - 2:24am, first published 1:30am
WINNERS: The South West Pirates won gold in the division three men's section. Picture: Volleyball Horsham

The Warrnambool Volleyball Association is celebrating after its division three men's team clinched gold at the Victorian Country Championships in Horsham on Monday.

