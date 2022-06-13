The Warrnambool Volleyball Association is celebrating after its division three men's team clinched gold at the Victorian Country Championships in Horsham on Monday.
The association - playing under the South West Pirates banner - brought a youthful and talented squad to the championships held over the long weekend and went through undefeated, defeating Bendigo in the gold medal match on Monday morning.
Skipper Tristan Gibbs said he was proud of the developing squad for coming together and achieving the ultimate result and believed the gold medal came down to solid preparation and camaraderie.
"It was a really solid performance from the team, they put in a great effort throughout the tournament, I couldn't be prouder to be honest," Gibbs told The Standard.
"The training really kicked in from the boys and it helped a lot I think. It's really great to see essentially a team of six teenagers achieve that.
"It's really great to see such a young group work so well together on the court, it's a testament to all the training we've done in preparation.
"It came down to the consistency across the weekend, there was high spirits and some great skills from the boys."
The captain said the vibe across the country championships was exciting after a few years riddled by COVID-19.
"It was a great vibe considering it hasn't ran for two years, this is the first time back so it was great to see so many sides and mingle with them across the weekend," he said.
Two Warrnambool players were rewarded for excellent individual championships, with Brandon Gibbs and Tristan Gibbs named in the All-Star Seven, with the latter named best setter.
