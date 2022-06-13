Advertisement
ALLANSFORD identities braved an icy winter plunge to raise money for a charity close to the local publican's heart.
The first Big Freeze event was held at Allansford Hotel on Monday to raise money for FightMND where a dunking machine was set up on the forecourt.
Attendees bid hundreds of dollars to donate to the charity to be the person who threw the ball which dunked identities into the icy water.
About 18 people, including Allansford coach Tim Nowell, Warrnambool and District Football Netball League president Kylie Murphy and sporting identity Chris Bant, bravely put their hands up for a turn to be immersed in the water.
Allansford Hotel proprietor Dianna McLean said the goal was to raise $5000 through the dunking, food, drink sales and raffles. They raised more than $17,500.
She said one of the reasons the event was held was because her late uncle Des Ludeman had motor neurone disease. MND is an uncommon condition affecting the brain and nerves.
"He lasted about 18 months from when he was diagnosed," Ms McLean said.
"At the time, we hadn't really heard of it - It was before it became a lot more known through Neale Daniher."
The former Essendon footballer and Melbourne coach, Daniher co-founded FightMND in 2014 to find effective treatments and a cure after being diagnosed with the condition in 2013.
Ms McLean said her uncle would be happy and proud the event had raised awareness.
"We're also holding it because FightMND is such a great cause and MND is a condition a few local people have died from," she said.
She said a Timboon MND group usually held a fundraiser but was unable to go ahead this year, so the hotel took the reins.
The pub was approached by former Melbourne football club player David Neitz who, through his brewery Brewmanity, worked with venues to fundraise in conjunction with Daniher on behalf of FightMND.
This year was the eighth time FightMND held its major Big Freeze event at the Melbourne Cricket Ground as part of the clash between Collingwood and Melbourne.
This year's charity celebrity sliders were Australian tennis player Ash Barty, comedian Hamish Blake, winter Olympian Jakara Anthony, Essendon footballer Terry Daniher, Australian cricketer Justin Langer, Neitz, AFL player Eddie Betts, entertainer Rhonda Burchmore, television personality Bec Maddern, radio and television personality Andy Maher.
Money is also donated to the charity through the sale of beanies.
This year, FightMND raised more than $2 million, a slice of the $55 million raised since its creation in 2014. That has helped in research including drug development and clinical trials, providing hope that a cure will be found for a disease that an estimated 2100 Australians live with each day.
Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews announced the state government would donate $250,000 to the cause.
"It's hard to think of a more inspiring person than Neale Daniher - the work he has done for others when faced with a devastating diagnosis is truly remarkable," Mr Andrews said.
