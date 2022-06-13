The Standard

Queen's Birthday MND Big Freeze event held at The Junction Hotel in Allansford on Monday

Lillian Altman
By Lillian Altman
Updated June 13 2022 - 8:05am, first published 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
FUND-RAISER: Allansford Hotel's Jordy Muller and proprietor Dianna McLean at the first Big Freeze event at the venue. The venue raised more than $17,500 through the FightMND charity event. Picture: Chris Doheny

Advertisement

Ad

ALLANSFORD identities braved an icy winter plunge to raise money for a charity close to the local publican's heart.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lillian Altman

Lillian Altman

Journalist

Lillian is an experienced journalist who joined Warrnambool Standard in late 2021. She has a particular interest in writing stories on the arts and culture, health, education, breaking news, police stories, as well as human interest and profiles.

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.