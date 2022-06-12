The Standard

A 34-year-old man has been remanded charged with assaulting police and making threats to cause injuries

AT
By Andrew Thomson
Updated June 12 2022 - 11:25pm, first published 10:09pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Accused in cells charged with assaulting police outside pub

A 34-year-old Port Fairy man is cooling his heals in the Warrnambool police station cells after a discussion with officers turned ugly early Sunday.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AT

Andrew Thomson

Reporter

Long-time senior journalist

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.