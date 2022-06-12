Accused in cells charged with assaulting police outside pub

A 34-year-old Port Fairy man is cooling his heals in the Warrnambool police station cells after a discussion with officers turned ugly early Sunday.
Warrnambool police Sergeant Stuart Revell said officers were doing a licensee check in Liebig Street about 1.20am Sunday.
He said an ejected patron got in a discussion with police members which deteriorated.
It's alleged the man assaulted police and made threats to inflict injuries.
The man was arrested, interviewed, charged and remanded in custody to appear in a bail/remand hearing on Tuesday in the Warrnambool Magistrates Court.
The man has been charged with assaulting police officers, making threats to inflict injury and breaching bail offences relating to his current three sets of charges.
A 25-year-old Irish national has also been remanded in custody to appear in court on Tuesday after a fatal two-car collision near Cobden on Sunday, June 5.
He has been charged with with dangerous driving causing death, careless driving and failing to give way at a stop sign.
Police are still waiting for toxicology results from blood tests from those involved in the collision.
An 18-year-old Irish national died in the accident after being thrown from a vehicle.
