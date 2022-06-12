UPDATE, Monday 8.55am:
A very inexperienced middle aged motorcycle rider has been caught heading towards Hamilton at 130km/h.
Senior Constable Ben Carroll, of the Hamilton police highway patrol unit, said two men were intercepted on separate bikes heading to Hamilton from the Dunkeld direction on the Glenelg Highway during Friday afternoon.
The men were riding separate bikes but travelling together and both were clocked at 130km/h.
They were fined $500 each and banned from riding for three months.
Senior Constable Carroll said it was raining when the motorbike riders were checked and intercepted by police members.
Earlier: Hamilton police have been stunned that the first vehicle they intercepted during road safety Operation Regal was a 21-year-old male driver detected travelling on the Glenelg Highway towards Dunkeld at 134km/h.
Warrnambool police highway patrol Sergeant Dean Greenwood on Monday morning warned drivers that police members would be saturating south-west roads as people made their way home at the end of the Queen's Birthday weekend.
There was also after a single-vehicle rollover involving a child and 27-year-old woman on Warrnambool's Whites Road mid Sunday afternoon and soon after a two-car collision at the major intersection of Raglan Parade and Banyan Street.
Portland police also pulled over a 21-year old P-plate driver and found he was over his zero alcohol limit - at .087.
Sergeant Greenwood said it was imperative that motorists drove to the conditions during wet weather.
"Slow down, be patient and get home safely," he said.
"There's a lot of drivers in the region who are not familiar with the roads and the one thing we all want today - that is everyone to get to their destination safely," he said.
Sergeant Greenwood the speeding driver heading to Dunkeld put himself and all other road users at risk.
"That speed - 134km/h - in wet weather, when there's water gathered on roads is extremely dangerous," he said.
"This young bloke's actions not only putting himself at risk, but his passenger and other road users."
The 21-year-old driver was issued with an infringement notice with a $591 fine and will have his probationary licence suspended for three months.
The Portland drink driver's licence was immediately cancelled, he was disqualified for six months and he'll have a hefty fine to pay.
"We cannot express enough the risks you take whenever you drive a vehicle while affected by alcohol - keep drinking and driving separate," Sergeant Greenwood said.
Long-time senior journalist
