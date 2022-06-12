The Standard

Two-car collision on Warrnambool's Raglan Parade leaves man in a serious but stable condition

JG
By Jessica Greenan
Updated June 12 2022 - 9:48am, first published 9:42am
Motorist in serious condition after two-vehicle collision

A man aged in his 40s is in a serious but stable condition after a two-vehicle collision in Warrnambool this afternoon.

