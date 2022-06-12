Motorist in serious condition after two-vehicle collision

A man aged in his 40s is in a serious but stable condition after a two-vehicle collision in Warrnambool this afternoon.
A CFA spokesperson said it's believed the incident involving both cars occurred on the corner of Raglan Parade and Banyan Street at 4.50pm.
An Ambulance Victoria spokesman said the man suffered upper body injuries and was transported to Warrnambool Hospital.
A woman, also in her 40s, suffered lower body injuries and was transported in a stable condition to the same hospital.
Fire crews, SES, Ambulance Victoria and police attended the scene.
Traffic was quickly managed and resumed without issue.
Journalist at The Warrnambool Standard. Send me news tips at jess.greenan@austcommunitymedia.com.au or call 0456 901 194
