Woman plucked from house fire in North Warrnambool

A 35-year-old woman has been rescued by fire crews and is being treated for smoke inhalation after flames were seen issuing from her North Warrnambool home today.
A CFA spokesperson said Fire Rescue Victoria and CFA crews were called to reports of a house fire at Golden Spring Court at 5.52pm.
Advertisement
Four trucks attended the scene just four minutes after the report, where the caller was found outside and concerned his mother was inside the property.
Flames could be seen issuing from the home and breathing apparatus were used to rescue the woman.
The incident was determined to be under control at 6.10pm. It's not yet known what started the fire.
Victoria Police and Ambulance Victoria also attended the scene.
Journalist at The Warrnambool Standard. Send me news tips at jess.greenan@austcommunitymedia.com.au or call 0456 901 194
Journalist at The Warrnambool Standard. Send me news tips at jess.greenan@austcommunitymedia.com.au or call 0456 901 194
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.