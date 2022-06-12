The Standard

North Warrnambool woman rescued, treated for smoke inhalation after room catches fire

JG
By Jessica Greenan
Updated June 12 2022 - 9:46am, first published 8:35am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Woman plucked from house fire in North Warrnambool

A 35-year-old woman has been rescued by fire crews and is being treated for smoke inhalation after flames were seen issuing from her North Warrnambool home today.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JG

Jessica Greenan

Journalist

Journalist at The Warrnambool Standard. Send me news tips at jess.greenan@austcommunitymedia.com.au or call 0456 901 194

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.