Two-year-old child one of two to escape serious injury after vehicle rollover on Whites Road, Warrnambool

By Jessica Greenan
Updated June 12 2022 - 6:41am, first published 6:30am
Child escapes injury after car rollover

A two-year-old child has escaped injury after the car she was in rolled over on Whites Road, Warrnambool this afternoon.

