Child escapes injury after car rollover

A two-year-old child has escaped injury after the car she was in rolled over on Whites Road, Warrnambool this afternoon.
Emergency services including the CFA, police and ambulance were called to reports of a possible person trapped at 3.26pm.
On arrival they found a two-year-old female to be conscious, breathing and without injury.
A 27-year-old woman had cuts to her elbows and hands but escaped serious injury.
The vacant vehicle - which is believed to have flipped onto its roof - remains in place and police are blocking access to the area.
MORE TO COME.
Journalist at The Warrnambool Standard. Send me news tips at jess.greenan@austcommunitymedia.com.au or call 0456 901 194
