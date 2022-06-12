PORT Fairy is setting realistic goals for the back half of the Hampden league campaign.
A 10-goal haul from Darcy Russell helped Hamilton Kangaroos record a 22.11 (143) to 10.8 (68) win at Gardens Oval on Saturday.
The loss consigned the Seagulls to defeat against every opponent in the first half of season.
"We've basically lost to nearly every team by over 100 points. Triple digits is not great so we have to try and rewrite the narrative in this second half and hopefully it's one everyone is embracing," Port coach Winis Imbi said.
There were signs against the Roos, who were just 21 points up at half-time before kicking 12 goals to three in the second half.
"I am feeling encouraged. Even in the first quarter we started with eight entries to three," he said.
"We gave ourselves an opportunity which is pleasing for what we're trying to do as a playing group.
"There's not validation in a win just yet but there's growth evident in our players but it's just the consistency to sustain that in a quarter. Generally we speaking, we allow a goal inside the first minute of every quarter.
"Defensively we weren't at our best and was gave up a lot of easy goals."
Imbi said the team was working on plays, such as one percenters in the back line, becoming habit.
They're also working on "adding layers to everyone's game".
"There's a lot of things we're trying to work on, it's just unfortunate at the moment that it has to be layered," he said.
"In terms of how we go about it. It's a coaching challenge for myself and a challenge for the boys to get better."
He is pleased with Matt Sully's return in recent weeks - the swingman kicked four goals against the Roos.
"Matt hasn't played for the best part of two years and it's a real credit to him that he's got in this position and every week he's feeling better," Imbi said.
"Even on the weekend he wasn't at his best and we had to play him forward and he did something extremely special on the weekend that confirmed he's one of the best players in the competition.
"On top of that too he's trying to develop his role in becoming a leader."
Midfielder Andy McMeel is also working on his game after dealing with injury early in the season.
"We are trying to challenge him to be a two-way runner," Imbi said.
"It's not a fitness thing, it's a psychological thing where we have to try and re-wire Andy but I am just so encouraged by having someone like him in our side because he wants to change.
"Word had it before he came to us that he was a boot-banger and a lot of people who are watching Andy will realise he's trying to become someone who is a lot more polished and dangerous with his ball use."
Email: justine.mc@austcommunitymedia.com.au
