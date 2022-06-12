The Standard

Hamilton Kangaroos down Port Fairy in Hampden league netball

Justine McCullagh-Beasy
By Justine McCullagh-Beasy
Updated June 12 2022 - 5:18am, first published 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
BITTERSWEET: Leesa Iredell was in fine form for Hamilton Kangaroos before she was injured against Port Fairy on Saturday. Picture: Anthony Brady

AN opposition coach expects bottom-placed Port Fairy to break its winless run in the second half of the Hampden league netball season.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Justine McCullagh-Beasy

Justine McCullagh-Beasy

Sports journalist

Email: justine.mc@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.