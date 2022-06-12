It's not often Nirranda is coming off a loss.
But the ladder-leading Blues shook off the previous round's defeat to Panmure in style, knocking off an injury-riddled Dennington by 93 points, 14.22 (106) to 2.1 (13).
Advertisement
The Blues pulled away after quarter time, booting 13 goals to two in the remaining three quarters.
"We probably were a little bit flat in the first term to be honest, but the boys managed to get the game going our way in the end," Blues coach Brayden Harkness said.
"But I thought we played some pretty good footy across the afternoon."
With a swag of changes to the side from the defeat against Panmure and the coach himself still nursing a minor injury, Harkness said he was pleased to see his group step up and get the job done with the likes of Dylan Philp, Max Primmer and Dylan Willsher all vital.
Ethan Harvey-Cleary's impressive season continued with two majors.
Harkness confirmed there was likely to be a host of senior players available for next week's highly-anticipated clash against Kolora-Noorat.
For the Dogs, skipper Tom Fitzgerald battled hard in game 100, emerging gun Tom Lee stood tall and Tom Noonan also played a strong game.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Now just one tap with our new app: Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with The Standard:
Have you signed up to The Standard's daily newsletter and breaking news emails? You can register below and make sure you are up to date with everything that's happening in the south-west.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.