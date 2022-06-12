The Standard

Nirranda bounces back from rare defeat, brushes aside Dennington in WDFNL

Nick Creely
By Nick Creely
Updated June 12 2022 - 4:47am, first published 4:24am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
WINNERS: Nirranda coach Brayden Harkness. Picture: Chris Doheny

It's not often Nirranda is coming off a loss.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nick Creely

Nick Creely

Sports Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.