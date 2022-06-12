Bittersweet yet proud is the main emotion stemming from Kolora-Noorat after a thrilling win against fellow premiership contender Panmure.
The blockbuster Warrnambool and District league clash was nearly called off in the opening seconds when young Power footballer Paddy Baker broke his leg in a marking contest with the game delayed for more than 30 minutes.
But with both sides agreeing to forge ahead, the Power lifted another gear to soar to a seven-point win, 10.5 (65) to 8.10 (58), strengthening their premiership credentials and resolve as a team.
"It's a real credit to our boys, especially our kids who are really good mates with Paddy, they put their hand up to play," Power coach Nick Bourke said.
"It was a really hard-fought win. I couldn't be any prouder of the group, it was not a great way to start a game of football but to put our hands up to play and fight it out was brilliant."
Little, if anything, separated the two powerhouse sides throughout the afternoon with barely two goals between them, with a three-goal to one final term from the Power sealing a vital win in the context of their season.
Bourke said the lack of height in the forward half - particularly with the wet and windy conditions - worked to their advantage.
"We didn't have any of our key forwards in, so our smalls and our midfield were huge for us," he said.
"It was always going to be the team that fought it out the longest (that would win) and credit to our boys, a lot of our under 18s had a massive last quarter."
The Power mentor - who slotted three - said his side had prepared for a contested slog against a side famous for playing tough, relentless football.
"That's what Panmure pride themselves on, and we knew that coming in," he said.
"But I felt like our midfielders and all over the ground, we matched them. It allowed us to play our brand of footy on the outside."
Bourke said Luke McConnell was outstanding through the midfield, defender Ryan O'Connor relished the chance to play forward to slot two while Jason Moloney stood up on the inside.
Bulldogs coach Chris Bant said his side was "outplayed" by the Power but would take plenty of lessons out of the game.
