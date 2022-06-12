JOCKEY Teo Nugent joined forces with underrated Warrnambool galloper Ashford Street to notch up another metropolitan victory at Sandown on Saturday.
Ashford Street won the $130,000 restricted race (1000 metres) by more then three lengths over Starry Legend, giving the four-year-old two city wins from his last two outings.
Nugent, who has ridden Ashford Street for local trainer Ken Elford, in both city victories said more wins are in store for the lightly raced galloper.
"I can't see why Ashford Street can't keep on winning," Nugent told The Standard.
"He's racing in great heart. Kenny's doing a great job with him. I won on Ashford Street at the Warrnambool May Carnival and he really impressed me with that win and he's kept on improving since then.
"Ashford Street followed up his Warrnambool win with a big run to finish second at Flemington before winning at Caulfield. His next run may be in the Santa Ana Lane Sprint Final at Flemington on July 2, and I think he'll be hard to beat in that race going on his current form."
The former Warrnambool Brauer College student predicted Ashford Street can win better class metropolitan races.
I would not be surprised if Ashford Street is not competitive in some nice sprint races at the Brisbane carnival next year," he said. "Ashford Street loves wet tracks and they often get them up there at this time of the year. I'm quietly confident he would run well on wet ground up there."
Ashford Street took his stake earnings to more then $340,000 with Saturday's win.
