The Standard

Merrivale registers 138-point win against Timboon Demons, building strongly towards finals

Nick Creely
By Nick Creely
Updated June 12 2022 - 12:57am, first published 12:29am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
DAY OUT: Merrivale forward Nathan Krepp had a big day for the Tigers. Picture: Justine McCullagh-Beasy

Merrivale continues to steadily hold onto fourth spot on the Warrnambool District league ladder as it builds towards a premiership tilt.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nick Creely

Nick Creely

Sports Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.