Merrivale continues to steadily hold onto fourth spot on the Warrnambool District league ladder as it builds towards a premiership tilt.
The Tigers - as expected - were far too strong against Timboon Demons on Saturday, registering a 138-point win, 19.26 (140) to 0.2 (2).
Putting the lopsided scoreboard to one side, coach Josh Sobey said his group continued to build and implement certain elements of its game.
"We've been building and getting back to where we probably where about a month ago," he told The Standard.
"We have certain KPIs we're trying to achieve every week and this week was no different. We probably haven't been doing it as consistently as we would have liked but we feel there's been a real shift.
"The boys hit those targets over a four quarter performance, and they can be measured internally, it doesn't matter about the opposition you're playing.
"We've been looking for a consistent performance across the board and I thought we ticked all those boxes."
The Tigers mentor said the side was still working on their conversion in front of goal, with 26 behinds on the day.
"It's certainly an area we've got to get better at," he said.
"It seems to happen quite consistently and it's something we've addressed and we'll continue to. But at the end of the day we're getting enough looks."
Defensively, Sobey said, the Tigers were excellent with the Demons just scoring twice.
"It's something we pride ourselves on, the defensive side, so a credit to the boys for keeping them to two points and limiting the entries," he said.
Nathan Krepp filled his boots with seven majors, taking his tally to 34 for the season, while Sobey also highlighted Jye Wilson's 'pressure' up forward and midfield pair Blair McCutcheon and Liam Nagle as major positives.
"Kreppy, he played a great game, but we challenged him in other areas and we found he's taking his defensive side to the next level," he said.
"Good things happen when we do those basics and he's an example of that."
