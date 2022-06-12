Bob McMillan chuffed to be celebrating honour alongside brother

IT's not often you receive a national honour alongside a sibling but that's exactly what happened for Warrnambool brothers Bob and Peter McMillan.
They both received an OAM for service to the community of Warrnambool.
"I think it would be a very limited number of times that two brothers unbeknown to each other got this sort of reward," Bob said. "I was deeply honoured to receive the award, made extra special to be receiving it the same day as my brother Peter."
Bob said his community work began in the 1980s when his daughter was a member of Warrnambool Swimming Club - he joined the club committee and was treasurer. He was on AquaZone's project planning and fund-raising committees. "When I was raising money from the community to go towards building AquaZone I approached the four Rotary groups who all contributed," Bob said.
"I joined Rotary Club of Warrnambool Central who built a house with the $166,000 from the sale of the land and house going towards AquaZone."
He was also a committee member for Warrnambool Junior Basketball Association and Surf T Surf Fun Run Walk and board member of the Warrnambool Seahawks Basketball Club. "The Seahawks won back-to-back flags in 1997 and 1998 so it was great to be associated with their success during those years," he said.
Bob also chaired Wunta Fiesta for three years and was a committee member for seven. He was on the Wave Gala Ball Committee fundraising for the South West Regional Cancer Centre, State Emergency Service and Lifeline - with the six gala balls raising more than $150,000.
Joining Rotary in 2005, he has been involved in community raffles and in organising events - during which time he was awarded Rotarian of the Year at Rotary Club of Warrnambool Central in 2009 and Rotary Clubs' Peace Award in 2020. In 2022, he launched the inaugural Myeloma Australia Fund-raiser and awareness walk - a cancer he was in remission from.
"I served on lots of committees with so many wonderful people that gave their time and became lifelong friends and along the way it was fun," Bob said. He said he was lucky the accounting firm he worked for sponsored many of the community events he was involved, also supporting him in his volunteer endeavours.
I'm a journalist with more than 15 years experience. I currently work at The Standard in Warrnambool. If you have anything to add to this story please contact me at mpatterson@warrnamboolstandard.com.au
