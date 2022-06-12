The Standard

Bob McMillan chuffed to be celebrating honour alongside brother

Monique Patterson
By Monique Patterson
June 12 2022 - 12:10pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
PROUD MOMENT: Peter and Bob McMillan have both been awarded OAMs for their service to the community. Picture: Anthony Brady

IT's not often you receive a national honour alongside a sibling but that's exactly what happened for Warrnambool brothers Bob and Peter McMillan.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Monique Patterson

Monique Patterson

Journalist

I'm a journalist with more than 15 years experience. I currently work at The Standard in Warrnambool. If you have anything to add to this story please contact me at mpatterson@warrnamboolstandard.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.