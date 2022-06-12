Allansford coach Tim Nowell says despite a comfortable win on Saturday there is still a lot his side needs to work on.
The Cats were far from perfect but still had enough firepower in the sheds, namely through in-form spearhead Robbie Hare who slammed on another seven goals to guide his side to the 42-point win against Old Collegians, 10.10 (70) to 4.4 (28).
Nowell, while pleased to bank the four points, said the Cats needed to address their slow start, which saw them trail by three points at quarter time against a Warriors side who brought the pressure.
"I say proper preparation prevents poor performance and our preparation leading up to the start of the game wasn't great. We were probably 15 to 20 minutes behind where we needed to be and it showed," he said.
"When you look at our ball skills from the last two weeks to this week it'd probably be our worse to be honest.
"We didn't adapt but there was some fair pressure around the contest and we'll work on that skill side of it.
"The boys weren't happy with our execution, we were a bit fumbly, and while the weather had a bit to do it, we needed to adapt quicker.
"But it's nice to win two in a row."
Old Collegians coach Ben van de Camp said the group was 'flat' after the performance, lamenting a lack of execution.
"We can say honourable losses and whatever, but at some point we do need to turn that into wins," he said.
"We're really flat to be honest, it hurt, let's put it that way."
