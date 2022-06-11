Cobden coach Dan Casey says his side's victory over Terang-Mortlake was a "good reward" for a few tough weeks of football.
The Bombers looked in control for most of the night in their 13.17 (95) to 7.9 (51) win which was their first since round four against Port Fairy.
"We've had a few tough weeks and played some good quality opposition," Casey said.
"Today our first half was excellent but our third quarter was a bit rubbish, but I'm really proud of how they bounced back in the last quarter.
"There's a reward for us which is fantastic."
During the third term the Bloods outscored the Bombers 27 to 22, with Casey saying his side needed to be consistent across entire matches.
"As the game was out of reach the guy's just took the pedal off which is understandable, but it would be pleasing to put together a four-quarter performance," he said.
"So we're still searching for that."
Bloods coach Ben Kenna acknowledged that Cobden was the better side, but was happy with how his side performed after half-time.
"I thought our second half was a positive," Kenna said.
"We kept trying and put in. The margin didn't really get much bigger in the second half. So that was pleasing that our effort was there.
"We had a few sore guys throughout the game so that probably restricted our ability to play guys where we wanted to a little bit."
Casey pointed to several of his players who thought made a difference in the game.
"Matty Kemp played a fantastic game," Casey said.
"I thought our back six were super. Our midfield got a bit tired towards the end which is a result of a couple of hard weeks.
"Paul Pekin, Grady Rooke and Charlie Darcy all stood up when we needed them to and Tom Spokes was good for the first half coming back from concussion.
"The best one was Gryff Dwyer for his first senior game. He didn't look out of place so that's pleasing, it just makes it harder to put Tom Marshall and Liam Loubey back in next week."
Casey is pleased with where the Bombers are at the mid-point of the season but admits they could be higher up the ladder.
The Bombers currently sit seventh.
"Everyone said that we weren't going to win a game so it's pleasing to get the halfway mark and have three wins, but we could have had a couple more," he said.
"It's a young group so everyone's learning and we know where we are at."
