Russells Creek co-coach Dylan Herbertson says his side has more 'gears' to go to this season after an excellent four-quarter performance on Saturday against South Rovers.
The Creekers - despite the less than ideal conditions for football - put the Lions to the sword in a class display of ball movement, goal kicking nous and defensive pressure to run away 65-point winners, 17.14 (116) to 7.9 (51).
"It was a big emphasis during the week, there was a bit of talk around that we can't start matches off well so we put a lot of focus on that," Herbertson said of the side's four quarter performance.
"We wanted to start well and we ticked that off and once we got through the first quarter we kept rolling with that - we came to play today.
"It was a bit of a grudge match with the old Albert Park match - it was good."
The Creekers pulled away late in the first term after a spirited start to the game from Adam Matheson's group, leading by 14 points at the first break.
But a dynamic second term - led by the likes of skipper Taylem Wason, Dan Nicholson and Zac Timms - saw the home side surge away with the game, piling on five goals to one in an attacking masterclass built off strong pressure around the footy and a precise kicking game.
The co-coach - who returned to the side after a few weeks off - said despite the conditions the group managed to play some slick football.
"We try and play the ground to the best of our ability and we didn't want to get caught out on the racecourse side with the wind howling around," he said.
"We backed our skills to hit up our targets which we know we can do. We've got stars like Tay Wason, Jyran Chatfield and those guys but as a team it definitely was our most complete performance. Danny (Chatfield) and I are rapt with it."
Herbertson said Tay Wason led from the front with a four goal effort after being swung forward, and was impressed by Blake Rudland-Castles and the rest of the midfield group.
As the Creekers sit comfortably in third spot and with a healthy percentage, Herbertson said the group had more improvement left.
"On our day we can beat any team we want, so if we play to our ability I don't think we're too scared of anyone," he said.
"There's definitely another gear in this team. That's the great thing, the buy in has been unavailable. We're so player driven and they all just play their role and picking each other up as we go. That's been our biggest thing for Danny and I taking over as coaches."
For the Lions, Kurt Lenehan and skipper Trent Harman battled hard to be the best for the visitors.
