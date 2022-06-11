The Standard

Moyne Shire Council votes to put $1 million into clearing capital works backlog

Ben Silvester
By Ben Silvester
June 11 2022
Behind: Moyne Shire Council keeps getting funding for capital works, but can't get through the projects fast enough.

Moyne Shire Council has voted to spend $1 million over the next two financial years to hire extra staff as it battles a backlog of capital works projects.

