'Just shocking': Childcare crisis deepens

Dear valued subscriber,
The region's alarming jobs shortage is worsening.
Advertisement
Today we revealed the waiting list for a childcare place in Warrnambool extended beyond 300 people. It's not that we don't have enough childcare centres or capacity, there's just not enough carers to look after children of working parents.
Twenty years ago the city's childcare sector was dominated by council-run centres. In fact, there was only one privately-owned facility. With spiralling demand and growing wait lists, the council actively campaigned for private operators to enter the market. The resulting flood of centres across the city, coupled with a surge in home childcare, alleviated the problem. Such was the success of private centres, the council even questioned whether it needed to remain such a big player in the sector. Thankfully it did. But fast-forward to 2022 when the region is in the grips of a worker shortage across almost every industry and sector, the council and policy makers at state and federal levels don't have the same levers to pull in this case of emergency.
There are two new centres on the drawing board for Warrnambool, one which has planning approval and the other which doesn't, but these operations won't be the silver bullet mums and dads are crying out for. They will need to be staffed. And, not for the first time in recent months, we ask, where will the workers come from?
South West TAFE, which provides early childhood course, says 44 students graduated in 2021 and a further 11 so far this year. Another 65 are enrolled. But we can't train people quickly enough to help working mums like Warrnambool doctor Eli Cowling. She remains 59th on the waiting list and could soon step away from full-time work.
"The idea of stopping work as a result of no childcare is just shocking," she said.
It is, in her words, absurd because we already have a shortage of doctors. We can't afford to lose them. Last week we highlighted the difficulty patients experienced in trying to access health services despite overworked, underpaid doctors going above and beyond to help. Our intent was not to knock these unsung heroes but highlight our failing health system, which needs generational change. Terang doctor Jacqueline Altree today highlighted the pressures, demands and incredible sacrifices GPs in country areas make. Her story and thoughts, including the industry's problems, should inspire discussions around the country about ways to make meaningful changes. Reading her piece, which mentions the lack of childcare access for GPs, you want to reach out and say 'thank you' but sadly that isn't enough.
We need urgent reforms and lasting solutions to our health system. We also need to quickly address the childcare crisis. Wannon MP Dan Tehan suggested we may have to look overseas if we can't fill the spots with local workers. He also suggested a call-out to those qualified who may have left the industry to return. They will help. But we need to go further. We need an attractive marketing campaign to promote childcare careers, and we need incentives for people to take up courses. We can't dilly dally. Rising interest rates and cost of living pressures will only force more people into the workforce, which only adds to the waiting lists.
A Warrnambool psychologist and a former school chaplain is calling on the state government to address growing violence and aggression among students at schools.
Katrina Lovell's story that celebrated the life of inspiring 12-year-old Naomi Philpot, who died after her 11th brain surgery, brought tears to my eyes. And my thoughts are with the family of one of my former school teachers, Peter McNeill, who died after a battle with MND. Warrnambool College's tribute on Friday that saw staff don MND Big Freeze beanies was touching.
Moyne Shire council was in the spotlight this week, voting to bail out Port Fairy's pool to the tune of more than $91,000. It also ousted a community group from a meeting room so the administration of its new library group could set up there, councillors appointed a new chief executive officer and a Port Fairy Cricket Club stalwart called for the council to evict the folk festival from Southcombe Park after sports ground were extensively damaged.
The shire also welcomed a number of new Australian citizens with a ceremony at Mortlake. Their stories made great reading.
Money was also high on Warrnambool City Council's agenda with councillors awarding a dredging tender but inflation has forced the scope of the works to be almost halved.
Could Warrnambool's council elections be set for a big change? The unsubdividied municipality looks like becoming single-member wards at the next election and if existing councillors seek second terms, some could be pitted against each other. It's a different story in Corangamite Shire, which already has wards, but they could be scrapped.
A Garvoc student was lucky to escape alive after a split system heating unit started a fire that destroyed her family's house earlier in the week. An appeal has been started for the family.
Warrnambool's CBD is undergoing plenty of changes. MPower is looking to create new headquarters in Glasshouse Plaza on Koroit Street, one business closed its doors after 26 years but there have been two new outlets open, including a clothing store.
Port Fairy fisherman Ross Ferrier is keeping his father's dream alive, using the boat he, his brother Harry and dad built. Photographer Chris Doheny captured the striking image of Ross, above.
We wish Cobden's newsgency owners Karen and Andrew McConachy all the best for the future as they prepare to close the business after a terrifying robbery.
Advertisement
Don't forget to check out some other stories that made headlines this week, below.
Until next week,
Greg Best, editor, The Standard
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.