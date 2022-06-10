NETBALLER Maddie Solly says Terang Mortlake holds a special place in her family's heart.
The Bloods recruit, 23, joined the Hampden league club in the off-season when her mother Sharon Kenna took on the open-grade coaching role.
Solly's sister Ange Northcott, 41, also crossed from Dennington for the 2022 season.
"We have gone over as a three, a bit like we did at Dennington. People often don't realise we're related because we have three different last names," she laughed.
"There's 18 years between us (myself and Ange). We're full siblings but I grew up watching her play A grade netball and we had a chance to play netball together (at the Dogs) which was nice."
Solly, who also has an older brother, said her mother had embraced the chance to lead the Bloods.
"Mum is from the Kolora-Noorat (area) so it's like coming home for her and there's a fair few rellies (relatives) over there," said.
"It is a really nice opportunity and I know for my mum it feels like coming home for her, like doing a full circle.
"That is where she grew up, in the Terang area, and she then left for South Australia for 30 years and then came back to North Warrnambool, coached there and coached Dennington and Camperdown."
Solly, who is studying secondary teaching in Geelong, is relishing the chance to play at a higher level.
She is holding down a spot in the Bloods' back court.
"To be given the opportunity has been really nice and I am trying to take it on as much as I can," Solly said.
"I have been playing goal defence mostly, switching around a little bit. We've had a few injuries.
"I have an amazing team so it's nice work with them. We have some good up-and-coming juniors like May Suhan and Anna Dickson.
"Rhi Davis has been in and out working with me as well which has been great. She's our captain this year."
The chance to test herself against some of the competition's top-end attacking players also appealed to Solly.
"There's heaps of really talented Hampden goal attacks that everybody knows about," she said.
"It was pretty cool playing on the likes of Annie Blackburn (now at South Warrnambool) and Skye Billings who I grew up watching at North Warrnambool."
Playing for Terang Mortlake has proven the right call for Solly, who is in the final year of her university degree, and contemplated a season away from the court.
"It's been a really nice challenge. I played all my juniors for North Warrnambool Eagles and grew up in the Hampden environment and we looked for a change and wanted to give (Warrnambool and District club) Dennington a go and that was really good for a while," she said.
"I wasn't originally going to play (this season) because I currently live in Geelong and travel back and forth."
Terang Mortlake hosts finals contender Cobden at Mortlake's D.C Farran Oval on Saturday.
