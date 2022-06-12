Hundreds of people have worked at Warrnambool timber and hardware outlet Pontings over the past 99 years. Are you one of them?
As part of the store's centenary celebration next year, the family-owned and run business is creating an honour board to list as many of its past and current employees as possible.
Warrnambool resident Arthur Taylor worked at Pontings for 30 years and has since retired.
He came up with the honour board idea after seeing a similar concept at the former Fletcher Jones factory.
"It's an achievement it's been around this long," Mr Taylor said. "It's something to recognise the people who have contributed to the success of the company over those 100 years."
With many of the store's earliest employees no longer alive, Mr Taylor has reached out to The Standard appealing for family members to help fill in the missing pieces and provide names so they can be listed as part of its history.
The business was founded in 1923 by siblings Walter and Len Ponting, who purchased Dawkins and Sons, renaming it Ponting Brothers. Walter's three sons Alex, Jim and Walter junior took it on in the 1940s. Today the business is owned and operated by John Ponting, Pam Madner and Michael Miller and employs between 50 to 60 people.
"Back in the old days the two Ponting boys would have done a lot of the work themselves," Mr Taylor said.
"They wouldn't have had many staff for the first four or five years and would have done all the work themselves. Then they would have employed people. There wouldn't have been lots of workers, not like today."
Mr Taylor has collected a list of about 350 employees for the board, but said there would be more people out there. He said some of the records over the years were lacking information or non-existent.
"We've started early but it's going to take a lot of work to get it across the line," Mr Taylor said.
They're appealing for the family of the boy in the photograph Mr Taylor is holding, which is thought to date back to the 1930s.
"We're especially trying to find the names of some of the earliest employees and we're just wondering if anyone recognises this boy or sees any family similarities," Mr Taylor said.
"I've been chasing records up here and through people I know but our biggest hassle is the people from 1923 to the mid 60s I would say. We want to know if somebody's grandmother worked here, yell out and give us their name."
He's also calling out to any other former staff or families who knows of people who may have moved away from the south-west or not heard about the honour board project to get in touch.
Anyone with information can call into the store, phone 5561 8900 or email reception@pontingbros.com.au
