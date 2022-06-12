The Standard

Pontings put the call out for names of past employees to finish honour board

MM
By Madeleine McNeil
Updated June 13 2022 - 3:49am, first published June 12 2022 - 11:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
History: Retired Pontings employee Arthur Taylor is asking for help to fill in the missing pieces on an honour board he's compiling. Picture: Chris Doheny

Hundreds of people have worked at Warrnambool timber and hardware outlet Pontings over the past 99 years. Are you one of them?

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MM

Madeleine McNeil

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.