Warrnambool Volleyball Association men's player Clinton Demartin says the group is excited to test itself against some of the state's best volleyballers in this long weekend's Volleyball Victoria Country Championships.
The Warrnambool side - which will play under the South West Pirates banner - is set to bring a youthful looking men's team to Horsham for the championships, which begin on Saturday and will also be played on Sunday and Monday in what will be a hotly contested division three.
Demartin told The Standard it was exciting to see some of the talent coming through the men's side and expected the young group to make a splash at the championships.
"We're feeling really good as a team - the boys have been training really well and we're ready for the challenge," he said.
"The team's been working really hard on their game and have been bonding together as well. Everyone's really looking forward to it.
"We've got a younger side for the championship, so it'll be good to get the younger boys in to the team and get the nerves away nice and early."
The men's side is set to come up against the likes of host association Horsham, Geelong, Mornington, Surf Coast and Bendigo across the three day championships.
Demartin said the key for success in Horsham for the team was to work together and not get overawed by the occasion.
"We'll just play as a team which we have been doing and if we can gel together we'll be fine I reckon," Demartin said.
"We'll just rock up and see how we go.
"It'll be a good competition."
The women's team is also set for a massive challenge across the weekend in division one, coming up against country associations Bendigo, Sunraysia and Horsham.
Hayley Eldridge, who has been playing volleyball for two years now and will be in the thick of the action for her side, says the group is unsure what to expect but remains confident in the group's ability.
"It'll be good to have a hit out and see what it's like," she said.
"We're not too sure what to expect from the other sides but it'll be a good test for the girls."
Eldridge said the team was well placed to perform with a strong balance of experience and youth within the group.
"Some people in the team have already played together and are familiar with each other, so we feel we've come together well as a team and have worked hard."
