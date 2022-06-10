Warrnambool pool player Chris Flynn is "over the moon" after being chosen to represent his country at a global tournament.
Flynn has been selected for Australia to compete at the 2022 Blackball International World Championships in Tangier, Morocco, in mid-October.
He is blind in his right eye and will compete in the Learning Difficulties Physical Disabilities category under the physical disability classification.
"I got selected five weeks ago and it still hasn't sunk in to be fair," Flynn said.
"I'm just doing whatever I can to get there."
Flynn said he had been working hard to improve his game over the past four years.
His selection follows his strong form across his 2021 and 2022 campaigns.
He plays at the Cally Hotel after returning to Warrnambool from Melbourne where he had been living and competing the past three years.
Flynn travelled to Queensland in April to represent Victoria at the 2022 Blackball National Championships but unfortunately they were cancelled four days in due to a COVID-19 outbreak.
He said he wouldn't be going in to the world championships with any expectations other than to do Australia proud.
"To wear the green and gold is enough in itself," he said.
"I'm going to learn so much regardless, win, lose or draw.
"Obviously I'd love to come home with the championship but that's not the be-all-and-end-all."
Flynn is hoping to attract sponsorship from local businesses or people to help cover the costs of the trip to Morocco.
