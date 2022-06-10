Man found with drugs, weapons and stolen car pleads guilty

A Geelong man caught with four types of drugs in a stolen car in Warrnambool has fronted court.
Aidan Weddell, 24, pleaded guilty in Warrnambool Magistrates Court on Thursday to drug possession and weapon and bail offences.
Advertisement
A charge of trafficking methamphetamine was withdrawn.
The offender was arrested in July last year when uniform officers noticed a false number plate attached to the rear of the car which was re-fueling at the BP service station on the corner of Raglan Parade and Jamieson Street at 5.20am.
That led to further enquiries which revealed the Volkswagen Golf hatchback had been reported stolen.
A search of the vehicle uncovered GHB, methamphetamine, cocaine and Suboxone.
Police also seized knives, knuckle dusters and more than $2000 in cash. Weddell was later released on bail with strict conditions, including not leaving Victoria.
That bail was breached in January after he travelled to South Australia.The court heard he was the passenger in a vehicle involved in a pursuit with South Australia police.
He was found in possession of a glass pipe and admitted to smoking the drug ice.
IN OTHER NEWS:
Lawyer Alexander Shirrefs said his client was on a path to redemption.
"He's fallen or tripped on his path," Mr Shirrefs said.
Magistrate Nunzio La Rosa said the offender needed structure.
"This is a gentleman who has a history of problems with drugs," he said.
"This is a gentleman who can't deal without a structured approach."
Weddell, who spent 74 days in custody on remand, will be sentenced on July 25.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Advertisement
Journalist at The Warrnambool Standard. Send me news tips at jess.greenan@austcommunitymedia.com.au or call 0456 901 194
Journalist at The Warrnambool Standard. Send me news tips at jess.greenan@austcommunitymedia.com.au or call 0456 901 194
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.