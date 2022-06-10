The Standard

Geelong man pleads guilty to drug, weapon and bail offences in Warrnambool Magistrates Court

JG
By Jessica Greenan
Updated June 10 2022 - 4:49am, first published 2:35am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Man found with drugs, weapons and stolen car pleads guilty

A Geelong man caught with four types of drugs in a stolen car in Warrnambool has fronted court.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JG

Jessica Greenan

Journalist

Journalist at The Warrnambool Standard. Send me news tips at jess.greenan@austcommunitymedia.com.au or call 0456 901 194

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.