Dogs captain 'honoured' ahead of milestone

Dennington captain Tom Fitzgerald says it is a privilege to play alongside his best mates each weekend on the football field.
Loyal, consistent and always willing to put in the extra yards to see his team succeed, the Dogs midfielder will play his 100th senior game on Saturday against Nirranda in the Warrnambool and District league - a tremendous feat since joining the club in the under 14s a decade ago.
Advertisement
Reflecting on his journey so far, the 23-year-old says it's been an honour to grow up at the club and watch it evolve after several tough seasons on the field.
"When I started playing early on we were playing finals and grand finals so that was always good, but now getting to play with my best mates every week is great," he told The Standard.
"We've got a close group now, so I'm just really enjoying playing with my best mates.
"The club has really changed, we're winning some games and the culture is getting better - a lot of it comes down to Ben (Thornton), he came on as coach and brought in a lot of young players to the club and it took us a few steps back but it's what we needed to then take steps forward.
"We're starting to show that now."
MORE SPORT:
Fitzgerald said taking on the responsibility as captain of the club he'd grown up playing for had been an 'honour'.
"I did always dream about being captain of the club, for sure. Especially with guys like Darcy Lewis around, Luke Duncan and seeing how they went about it, it was something I looked up to and wanted to do" he said.
"I'm really thankful for Ben for giving me the chance to do it, I'm loving it."
Watching the young list develop and string together wins had been the most rewarding aspect of taking on the role.
"For me as captain, seeing the young boys tracking along and progressing is great - I'm enjoying seeing these guys come through," he said.
"Guys like Dakota Davidson, he's playing really well. Tom Lee has just turned 18 and has been one of our best all year. So watching these young lads coming through is great."
The skipper said a team-orientated attitude, both within himself and his teammates, had been one of the cornerstones of the much-improved Dogs in 2022.
"We've got more quality in there so we all want to play our role and that's what I'm trying to do," he said.
"We've got a real team first attitude this year so that's what I'm basing my game around."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Advertisement
Now just one tap with our new app: Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with The Standard:
Have you signed up to The Standard's daily newsletter and breaking news emails? You can register below and make sure you are up to date with everything that's happening in the south-west.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.