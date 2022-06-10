IT takes more than 10 hours for Holiday Actors and Warrnambool Theatre Company Cats cast members to get their make-up done.
But it's worth it.
After two failed attempts during COVID-19 restrictions, cast members finally hit the Lighthouse Theatre stage for a week from Saturday.
Cats vocal director and Holiday Actors marketing manager Elana Agnew said the costuming and make-up was greater than previous shows.
"It takes between 15-20 minutes to do the make-up of each of more than 40 cast members, which equates to more than 10 hours."
Ms Agnew said the show was based more on Andrew Lloyd Webber's stage production than the 2019 film, but with a local twist.
She said 17 cast members were making their debut on stage.
Altogether more than 100 people were involved in the production, including an 18-piece orchestra.
Cats runs from June 11-16.
CATS FACTS:
- Began with a cast of 44 in 2021, now 43.
- 11 cast members left after round 1
- Three went into new roles, 10 joined
- Three grew out of their costumes
Lillian is an experienced journalist who joined Warrnambool Standard in late 2021. She has a particular interest in writing stories on the arts and culture, health, education, breaking news, police stories, as well as human interest and profiles.
