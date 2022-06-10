The Standard

Power signing: Kolora-Noorat reappoints playing-coach Nick Bourke for 2023 WDFNL season

Nick Creely
By Nick Creely
Updated June 10 2022 - 5:05am, first published 4:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
POWER SIGNING: Nick Bourke has re-signed as coach of Kolora Noorat. Picture: Morgan Hancock

Kolora-Noorat mentor Nick Bourke admits his reappointment as senior coach for 2023 came as a bit of a 'shock'.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nick Creely

Nick Creely

Sports Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.