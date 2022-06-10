Kolora-Noorat mentor Nick Bourke admits his reappointment as senior coach for 2023 came as a bit of a 'shock'.
The Power - despite lingering merger talks with Terang Mortlake progressing behind the scenes - has moved to re-sign the dual premiership player as coach for the 2023 Warrnambool and District league season in a one-year contract extension.
"It was a bit of a shock it came this early, but (I'm) really honoured and excited about what the future holds for the football club," he told The Standard.
"There's a bit going on behind the scenes at the minute but the club's in a really good spot - it's a big honour to be seen as the person to take the club into the future.
"I'm looking forward to however many years we've got left and continuing that strong club we have."
The former Geelong rookie's first season in charge of the Power after taking over from Ben Walsh has been anything but smooth-sailing, with a raft of injuries and unavailability providing its challenges.
But in fifth-spot and with players expected to filter back into the team ahead of finals, it's been an opportunity for learning and growth, according to the champion utility.
"It's certainly had its challenges, with injuries, COVID, unavailability, but it's made me grow into the role, so I've learnt a lot about myself certainly with how I go about my coaching," he said of the season so far.
"With the ups and downs that have come our way so far it's probably been a blessing in disguise in that way.
"The side is still taking shape, we lost a few to the GFL and having a few of the senior core this year injured has made things challenging.
"It's given others a chance to step up and have an impact - it'll hold us in good stead the deeper we get into the year."
Power president Martin Wynd said the club had no doubt Bourke was the man to lead the side into the future and provide stability for the playing list.
"As a club we're trying to cover all bases with how our future looks and we're confident Nick will do a great job," he said.
"We're planning for all scenarios in regards to our future and we believe the best bet for us moving forward is Nick being our senior coach for season 2023."
Wynd said Bourke's ability to personally connect with all of the players was a major asset for the club both on and off field.
"He's ability to liase with the older guys who are 30-plus and younger guys is great, there wouldn't be many at the club who wouldn't be enjoying how he's going about it," he said.
"He's formed a strong bond with all the players and that's the key facet of coaching these days, having those skill sets.
