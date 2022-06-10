The Standard

Hamilton teen golfer Molly O'Brien dreams higher after reaching single-figure handicap

MH
By Matt Hughes
Updated June 10 2022 - 5:26am, first published 3:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
STAR: Hamilton golfer Molly O'Brien is rising up the ranks of her relatively new sport. Picture: Golf Australia

The sky is the limit for young Hamilton golfer Molly O'Brien, who has come a long way in the sport in a short amount of time.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MH

Matt Hughes

Journalist

Matt is a journalist at the Wimmera Mail Times, who predominantly focuses on sport. He studied journalism at La Trobe University and is originally from Tamworth.

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.