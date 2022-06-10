The sky is the limit for young Hamilton golfer Molly O'Brien, who has come a long way in the sport in a short amount of time.
The talented teen only took up golf during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic because she couldn't play basketball and netball.
Her original goal was to earn a single-figure handicap, but now she plays off nine at Hamilton Golf Club and is setting the bar higher.
"Now it's pretty much seeing how good I can get and what's possible to achieve," O'Brien said.
In 2022 O'Brien was named in the South West Academy of Sport's golf program for the second consecutive season.
She is the only female golfer in the program and although it doesn't bother her, she hopes to see more females take up the sport.
"The boys are really good through the academy," O'Brien said.
"We've got lots of female juniors coming through the MyGolf program at Hamilton, which is really great to see, but it would be great to get some more girls in the south west playing golf.
O'Brien said she loved the "different challenges" golf provided.
"I've met so many friends through it," she said.
"It's really good to get out and be active while doing something a little bit different."
O'Brien's focus now turns to preparing for the Alec Calvert Junior Open at Port Fairy Golf Club on June 27 and the junior open at Warrnambool Golf Club on June 27 and June 28.
She was the handicap champion at the Warrnambool event in 2021.
"That will be good," O'Brien said about playing in both competitions.
"I've had one round in Port Fairy so it will be good to play it again and we train for SWAS down in Warrnambool so I know the course."
Matt is a journalist at the Wimmera Mail Times, who predominantly focuses on sport. He studied journalism at La Trobe University and is originally from Tamworth.
