The Standard

People have been receiving text messages about being close COVID contacts

AT
By Andrew Thomson
Updated June 10 2022 - 12:38am, first published 12:37am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Warning: PCR COVID tests are free. There is a scam circulating asking for a payment.

Southwest Healthcare has issued a scam alert after a number of people received a text message informing them they are a COVID-19 close contact.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AT

Andrew Thomson

Reporter

Long-time senior journalist

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.