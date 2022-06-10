Southwest Healthcare has issued a scam alert after a number of people received a text message informing them they are a COVID-19 close contact.
The message recipients are instructed to pay $1.40 for a PCR test.
A hospital spokeswoman said it was not an official government message or the official Medicare page.
"This is a scam," she said.
"Please do not give your bank account details to anyone via text message.
"PCR tests are free to all eligible people who are a close contact, and RAT tests are also free to eligible concession card holders.
"If ever in doubt, please pop into the Australian Clinical Labs testing site at 133 Fairy Street and speak with their friendly staff.
"Thanks also to the ACL team for flagging this with us and helping to get the word out," she said.
