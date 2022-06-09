The Standard

It's understood the potential fine for non-compliance is up to $3634

AT
By Andrew Thomson
Updated June 9 2022 - 11:37pm, first published 11:36pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Signage: Independent candidate for Wannon Alex Dyson captured a significant proportion of the votes in the recent federal election. The Warrnambool council is asked residents to now take down any election signage.

Any Warrnambool residents with Federal election corflute signs still on their property could be liable for a fine of up to $3634.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AT

Andrew Thomson

Reporter

Long-time senior journalist

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.