Any Warrnambool residents with Federal election corflute signs still on their property could be liable for a fine of up to $3634.
A Warrnambool City Council spokesman said the council's local laws officers were able to remove election posters from public land and a number of posters were removed from public spaces by officers during the election campaign.
"Election posters on residential land don't require a permit, but must be removed three months after installation or 14 days after the event, whichever is sooner," he said.
"Given it is now more than 14 days after the election, council respectfully requests that any remaining election material on private land be removed by the owners."
It's understood that the potential infringement notices range from between three penalty units ($545) to a maximum of 20 penalty units ($3634.80).
