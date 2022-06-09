Warrnambool police have launched Operation Regal in great style, intercepting a suspended driver on her mobile phone in an unregistered car.
A police spokeswoman warned drivers to not use their phone while driving, unless they had a hands free system.
Advertisement
"Do not use your mobile phone, that's while driving or stationary, for example at traffic lights," she said.
"A young woman was seen by Warrnambool police highway patrol unit members driving along Raglan Parade in Warrnambool on her mobile phone.
"The vehicle was intercepted in Banyan Street and officers found the driver already had a suspended licence and the vehicle was last registered in 2019 - three years ago."
The SUV has been seized, impounded for 30 days at a cost of $1130 dollars for towing and storage.
The spokeswoman said the driver would be issued with a summons to appear at the Warrnambool Magistrates Court charged with drive while suspended, drive an unregistered motor vehicle and using a mobile phone while driving.
She can expect heavy fines and another ban from driving.
Across the south-west police are urging motorists to take extra care on the roads with wet and wintery conditions set to continue across the Queen's Birthday long weekend.
The warning comes as Victoria Police on Friday launched Operation Regal, a four-day statewide road policing effort to reduce road trauma and target poor driving behaviour.
With the long weekend identified as a high-risk period on Victorian roads, police will be highly visible and targeting speeding and alcohol and drug-impaired drivers.
There will also be a focus on major arterials and highways heading to the state's alpine regions, with a high number of visitors expected for the official Queen's Birthday opening weekend of Victoria's snow season.
With more wintery weather expected to blast the state, police are concerned long weekend travellers could be presented with particularly dangerous driving conditions, including slippery roads and poor visibility.
Motorists are being urged to monitor the conditions and ensure it's safe to travel and everyone should slow down, leave extra space when driving in the wet and use headlights in bad weather to help see and be seen.
With 105 lives lost on Victorian roads already this year, police are pleading with drivers not to be complacent during this high-risk period.
Pedestrian fatalities have more than doubled, with 16 pedestrian deaths compared with six at the same time last year.
Fatalities on roads in regional Victoria have also increased, with 63 lives lost on country roads compared with 46 at the same time last year.
Operation Regal started at 12:01am Friday 10 June and will finish at midnight Monday.
"With more police back on the roads, you should expect to be caught if you're disregarding the road rules," Assistant Commissioner Road Policing Glenn Weir said.
Advertisement
IN OTHER NEWS:
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Now just one tap with our new app: Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with The Standard:
Advertisement
Long-time senior journalist
Long-time senior journalist
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.