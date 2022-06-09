The Standard

Driver intercepted, now heading to court as statewide Operation Regal kicks off

AT
By Andrew Thomson
Updated June 9 2022 - 9:57pm, first published 9:41pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Busted: The female driver was pulled over in Banyan Street on Thursday. She will be charged with three offences and can expect significant fines in court.

Warrnambool police have launched Operation Regal in great style, intercepting a suspended driver on her mobile phone in an unregistered car.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AT

Andrew Thomson

Reporter

Long-time senior journalist

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.