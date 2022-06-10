It is, in her words, absurd because we already have a shortage of doctors. We can't afford to lose them. Last week we highlighted the difficulty patients experienced in trying to access health services despite overworked, underpaid doctors going above and beyond to help. Our intent was not to knock these unsung heroes but highlight our failing health system, which needs generational change. Terang doctor Jacqueline Altree today highlighted the pressures, demands and incredible sacrifices GPs in country areas make. Her story and thoughts, including the industry's problems, should inspire discussions around the country about ways to make meaningful changes. Reading her piece, which mentions the lack of childcare access for GPs, you want to reach out and say 'thank you' but sadly that isn't enough.

