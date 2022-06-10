The Standard

New minister promises to tackle region's agriculture skills shortage

Katrina Lovell
By Katrina Lovell
June 10 2022
New Agriculture Minister Murray Watt they had made it clear that Labor did not support the new AgVisa in the form put forward by the former government.

The new federal Labor government has promised to tackle the shortage of skilled agriculture workers but says it doesn't support the recently created AgVisa.

