Man jailed for 'harrowing' family violence offences

A Warrnambool man who choked his ex-partner in front of their young daughter has received a one-year jail sentence.
The 50-year-old man, who cannot be named because that could identify the victim, pleaded guilty in the Warrnambool Magistrates Court on Monday to family violence and assault-related offending.
Advertisement
He was sentenced on Thursday and magistrate Nunzio La Rosa said if not for the early guilty plea the man could have been jailed for two years.
The offender has already served 167 days in pre-sentence detention.
On release he will commence a 15-month therapeutic corrections order.
Mr La Rosa said the man's actions - including pinning his ex-partner against a kitchen bench and choking her for six seconds in front of their 12-year-old daughter on December 23 last year - were "harrowing" for the victim.
"There is no doubt that the offending had a number of aggravating factors," he said.
"It would have been a harrowing experience for her."
The victim was terrified he would not stop and that she was going to die.
IN OTHER NEWS:
The court heard on Monday the offender attended the victim's house just hours after a family violence safety notice was put in place and stabbed her bed with a kitchen knife, leaving only the handle exposed.
The victim was not home at the time.
He then crashed his car on Mortlake Road and fled the scene.
The magistrate said the damage to the victim's bed was a "significant issue".
If you or someone you know is impacted by sexual assault, domestic or family violence, call 1800RESPECT on 1800 737 732 or visit 1800RESPECT.org.au.
In an emergency, call 000.
Emma House is a Warrnambool-based not-for-profit service and can be contacted through 1800 EMMADV (1800 366238) or visit emmahouse.org.au/
Safe Steps for women after hours service is available through 188 015 188.
Advertisement
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Journalist at The Warrnambool Standard. Send me news tips at jess.greenan@austcommunitymedia.com.au or call 0456 901 194
Journalist at The Warrnambool Standard. Send me news tips at jess.greenan@austcommunitymedia.com.au or call 0456 901 194
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.