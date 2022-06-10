Warrnambool bowler David Altmann knows routine and consistency will be key to clinching a top finish at the Melbourne Tenpin Cup.
It is first time the Chirnside Park-based event has been held in two years and is the third open division ranked event of the year.
Altmann's confidence in his craft is soaring, the 33-year-old scoring a third place at the Australian Open in April. Impressive scores in the AFL season, held at Great Ocean Road Tenpin, followed including a 837 and perfect 300 game.
He is hopeful he can continue his hot streak and is looking forward to the healthy competition for the cup.
"My form's been really good," he said. "Since coming back from the Australian Open, I've just been really consistent every week."
Joining Altmann at the event are Warrnambool bowlers Sean Dennis and Lachlan Campbell, while Colac bowler Jackson Gamble joined Altmann on the drive to Melbourne on Friday.
"Well have a practice on (Friday afternoon), then relax before we start on Saturday," Altmann said.
I try to go in with an open mind. And just try my best.- David Altmann
The competition will consist of 10 qualifying games on Saturday, before the top 39 players make it through to finals on Sunday. Further cuts will be made after five games, with 15 bowlers making the final for seven rounds of match-play.
Altmann said he would aim to maintain a regular routine and follow the mantra of "taking it one game at a time".
"If I don't get the strike, just focusing on the spare," he said of his tactics. "Sparing is a big part of the game. If you can do that well, it goes a long way in going well in competitions. I try to go in with an open mind. And just try my best."
More than 100 bowlers have registered for the event.
Sports journalist at the Warrnambool Standard, with a strong interest in Australian Rules Football, basketball and women in sport. Email: meg.saultry@austcommunitymedia.com.au | mobile: 0475 949 802
