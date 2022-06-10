After three open heart surgeries before the age of 18, Ella Nowell understands she will likely need another one in the next few years.
Ella, the daughter of Allansford senior coach Tim Nowell, was born with Tetralogy of Fallot, a congenital heart disease. With limited cardiac capacity, there are some things Ella understandably can't do but for the most part she's lived a fairly normal childhood.
"I've had three lots of open heart surgery, and I have one more to go," Ella said. "We don't know (when that will be), it's just when my body decides it's had enough. But I've just given it 100 per cent, I've lived a normal life; it hasn't affected my life the way it has others."
Eight babies born everyday with a form of heart condition in Australia and more infants die of congenital heart disease than any other form of illness.
It hasn't been an easy road for parents Tim and Hannah and their three children - Georgie, 23, Ella, and Tom, 12.
But through the work of HeartKids, a non-for-profit organisation, the family had support during one of its darkest moments.
Tim said he and Hannah never "wrapped Ella up in cotton wool" and were inspired by the courage of both their daughter and other children they met in the wards over the years.
"With a heart kid, by looking from the outside in, they're perfectly normal and that's the hard thing," Nowell said. "You don't realise how broken they are inside. That's half the reason we're trying to raise awareness for HeartKids.
"Going back to Ella's younger days, when she had three lots of open heart surgery, not knowing what to expect as a parent, that was very challenging for Hannah and I. But you put that aside and watching the strength and resilience of your children and other children in those wards and ICU, that gives you the strength to get through as a parent."
It's why the family remains passionate supporters of the charity, which will be showcased during Saturday's inaugural HeartKids match between Allansford and Old Collegians.
With the Hero 4 HeartKids shield up for grabs, which Ella will present to the winning team, both clubs have committed to raising funds for the cause.
"HeartKids have been great to our family for a long time, and raising funds for them is something close to our hearts as a family," Tim said. "It's good to give back."
He said the fixture with Old Collegians was a perfect fit, through its connection to local HeartKids ambassador Karina Latto.
Old Collegians coach Ben van de Camp said his team was privileged to play for the shield.
"Anytime we as a group get the opportunity to play in a match that shines a light on a particular cause, it's always a privilege," he said. "We don't take it for granted, the importance of that."
Proceeds from the gate, as well as through a raffle, will be among fundraising efforts, while community members can donate by way of rattle tins around the ground. Ella said she hoped the community got behind the charity that had not only helped her family but countless others, while Tim would love to see the match become an annual event, with the possibility of extending it out to a full round on the Warrnambool and District league calendar.
He said he would use his family's experience as fuel on Saturday, as the Cats aim for back-to-back wins for the first time this year.
"For me it gives me something to go into the rooms, leading up to our game, and say how close this is personally to myself," he said. "And Ella will write a bit of a spiel for me to read out to the boys about what she's endured and that mental toughness and hardness you've got to endure to get to where they are now.
"We will use that as fuel, to understand what some of these kids go through."
For more information, visit www.heartkids.org.au/
Sports journalist at the Warrnambool Standard, with a strong interest in Australian Rules Football, basketball and women in sport. Email: meg.saultry@austcommunitymedia.com.au | mobile: 0475 949 802
