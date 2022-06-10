The Standard

Inaugural Hero 4 HeartKids shield an event close to Allansford coach Tim Nowell's heart

Meg Saultry
Meg Saultry
June 10 2022 - 5:00am
MATCH WITH MEANING: Allansford senior coach Tim Nowell (main) has spearheaded the inaugural HeartKids match on Saturday, (insert) Nowell with daughter Ella, who suffers from a congenital heart disease, ahead of her Year 12 formal on Thursday. Picture: Anthony Brady

After three open heart surgeries before the age of 18, Ella Nowell understands she will likely need another one in the next few years.

Meg Saultry

Meg Saultry

Sports Journalist

Sports journalist at the Warrnambool Standard, with a strong interest in Australian Rules Football, basketball and women in sport. Email: meg.saultry@austcommunitymedia.com.au | mobile: 0475 949 802

