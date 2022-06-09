'Horrific': Man drags woman by the feet around home

A Terang man who dragged his former partner around the house during a "horrific" incident has been released from custody.
The man, aged in his 40s, pleaded guilty in Warrnambool Magistrates Court on Thursday to family violence and assault-related offences.
Advertisement
He cannot be named because that could identify the victim.
The court heard the man had a verbal argument with his former partner at her address on December 30, 2021.
A concerned neighbour rang 000 after overhearing the victim crying loudly and the man threatening to murder her.
The offender was later arrested, charged with making threats to kill and other offences, and was released on bail.
He was also placed on a family violence intervention order prohibiting him from contacting the victim or remaining within five metres of her and her home.
The court heard he breached that order on Saturday.
The man and the victim had an argument about going out for dinner.
He became aggressive and verbally abused her, leading her to become upset and smash a plate.
The offender grabbed the victim and dragged her around the house by her feet.
This is a horrific incident.- Police prosecutor
The woman failed to take hold of a chair leg in order to free herself.
She eventually broke free by grabbing a side of the front door.
The man threw a bag at her and she left.
The court heard the victim suffered bruising to her neck, cuts to her hand and general pain and soreness to her body.
She had not long undergone medical surgery.
The man was arrested on Wednesday, charged and placed in the cells for one night.
On Thursday, lawyer Ian Pugh conceded the man had drug and alcohol issues that he was trying to address.
Advertisement
Mr Pugh urged the court to place the man on a therapeutic community correction order.
But police prosecutor Carolyn Howe said the magistrate should consider starting with an immediate jail sentence, then an order.
"This is a horrific incident where the woman was dragged around the house and abused, both physically and verbally," she said.
The man told the court he made a mistake.
"We should have just stayed away from each other and called it quits," he said.
Magistrate Nunzio La Rosa deferred sentencing until July 18.
Advertisement
The man was released from custody with strict bail conditions, including he not consume alcohol or drugs and comply with the Court Integrated Services Program.
If you or someone you know is impacted by sexual assault, domestic or family violence, call 1800RESPECT on 1800 737 732 or visit 1800RESPECT.org.au. In an emergency, call 000.
Emma House is a Warrnambool-based not-for-profit service and can be contacted through 1800 EMMADV (1800 366238) or visit emmahouse.org.au/
Safe Steps for women after hours service is available through 188 015 188.
Brophy Family and Youth Services can be contacted on 1300 BROPHY or 03 5561 8888.
IN OTHER NEWS:
Advertisement
Now just one tap with our new app: Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with The Standard:
Email: jessica.howard@warrnamboolstandard.com.au
Email: jessica.howard@warrnamboolstandard.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.