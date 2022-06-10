Warrnambool couple forced to put wedding plans on hold after suspicious fire

A young Warrnambool couple has been forced to put their wedding plans on hold after their cars and other possessions were razed in a fire.
Sidney Davies and Matthew Hasset has lived at a unit in Murray Street for over two years.
The two were asleep when the carport and several vehicles at their property were destroyed.
Police believe the fire was deliberately lit.
The two, both 21, are now living with family.
Mr Hasset's car was insured but the couple's other items were not.
Miss Davies said was uncertain about whether she wanted to return to live at the unit, which has smoke damage.
"It depends on how long it takes to fix but I don't think I would ever feel safe there," she said.
However, she fears the couple will struggle to find another rental due to the city's housing crisis.
The couple's friend Amber Hill has set up a GoFundMe page for the couple.
"This gorgeous couple loved by the community have independently lived out of home for over two years and now have to put wedding plans on hold in order to replace two cars and find a new home," she wrote.
Miss Davies said she was overwhelmed by the generosity of community members who had contributed to the fund.
"We would both like to thank everyone for their support," Miss Davies said.
"If that be donating or in other ways. Personally I am blown away from the support we have from our friends, family and community.
"All money raised will be going towards new cars."
Warrnambool police Senior Sergeant Chris Asenjo made an impassioned plea after the fire for anyone with information on the incident to come forward.
"Police investigations thus far have deemed the fire as suspicious with the point of ignition being near where the boat was stored here," Senior Sergeant Asenjo said.
"As you can see the roof of the carport has also been caved in," Senior Sergeant Asenjo said. "We do believe this fire is suspicious and has been deliberately lit. We had arson chemists and forensic investigators here yesterday scouring over the scene."
Anyone with information is asked to contact Warrnambool police on 5560 1333 or CrimeStoppers on 1800 333 000.
I'm a journalist with more than 15 years experience. I currently work at The Standard in Warrnambool. If you have anything to add to this story please contact me at mpatterson@warrnamboolstandard.com.au
