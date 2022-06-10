The Standard

Warrnambool couple forced to put wedding plans on hold after suspicious fire

Monique Patterson
By Monique Patterson
Updated June 10 2022 - 2:44am, first published 1:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A young Warrnambool couple has been forced to put their wedding plans on hold after their cars and other possessions were razed in a fire.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Monique Patterson

Monique Patterson

Journalist

I'm a journalist with more than 15 years experience. I currently work at The Standard in Warrnambool. If you have anything to add to this story please contact me at mpatterson@warrnamboolstandard.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.