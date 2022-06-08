High View horse complex and accommodation | On the Land

High View is a unique opportunity, combining a fabulous lifestyle with income generation from the tourism and equine sectors.
Advertisement
It is currently subdivided into approximately 20 purpose fenced small horse paddocks accessed by laneways, ideal for its horse agistment business, a third income stream.
The modern sandstone brick home (c.2000) has recently been updated, while the cornerstone of the property is the horse complex (75x31 metres under roof), complete with an Olympic sized indoor riding arena (60x20 metres) and 22 horse boxes.
High View accommodation provides a strong income stream and while there is an inevitable value adding between the equine and accommodation businesses, each operates independently.
High View's flagship accommodation are two fully recently renovated two bedroom family cottages. The Lodge is budget-friendly accommodation and can cater for up to 12 people but also conveniently can be divided into two self-contained units.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.