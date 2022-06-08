The Standard

237 Illowa Road, Warrnambool | High View horse complex and accommodation

By On the Land
Updated June 9 2022 - 3:53am, first published June 8 2022 - 10:30pm
High View horse complex and accommodation | On the Land
  • 237 Illowa Road, Warrnambool
  • 29 acres
  • EOI close June 17 at noon
  • Agency: Charles Stewart
  • Agent: Nick Adamson on 0418 571 589 or Penny Adamson on 0407 600 767
  • Inspect: By appointment

High View is a unique opportunity, combining a fabulous lifestyle with income generation from the tourism and equine sectors.

