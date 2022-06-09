Healthcare workers to get $3000 'thankyou' bonus

Victoria's frontline public health staff will get $3000 payments as part of an incentive to attract and retain workers.
People working in public hospitals and ambulance services will be offered the cash and free meals as the healthcare sector braces for a busy winter season.
Premier Daniel Andrews announced the Healthcare Worker Winter Retention and Surge Payments as part of a $353 million package to support frontline workers within the public system.
The first $1500 payment will go through on the 15th of August and the second will be paid at the end of September.
"Our people are our health system's greatest asset and this is just one way for us to recognise and support their efforts and ensure nurses, doctors, paramedics, allied health and support staff are there when we need them most," Mr Andrews said.
"This is not a cost. It's an investment in making sure that we can get through this most challenging time, winter, but winter during a pandemic, is obviously, very, very difficult.
"Our health staff are the best of us. We're deeply grateful to them. But we also know that there are practical things that we can do to see more of them doing more, taking up extra shifts, perhaps, or indeed encouraging some people who perhaps have been out of the system for a period of time to come back."
Thousands of staff in both clinical and non-clinical roles will be provided the payment, including those working in cleaning, food services and laundry services.
"Healthcare workers have done an incredible job throughout the pandemic, and I want to thank them for the extraordinary work they continue to do under unprecedented pressure," Minister for Health Martin Foley said.
