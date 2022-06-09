An elderly pokies player who misplaced his keys at the Portland RSL has had his silver Mazda Tribute stolen from the car park.
Detective Senior Constable Aaron Elford, of the Portland police crime investigation unit, said the vehicle - registration plate UUM-897 - was taken overnight Tuesday.
The man arrived at the RSL at 9.30pm Tuesday and returned to the RSL about 10am Wednesday to find his car was gone.
The silver Mazda Tribute is worth between $5000 and $6000.
Detective Senior Constable Elford described the crime as opportunistic after the vehicle owner dropped or misplaced his keys.
"There is a review of the security camera footage at the venue being undertaken by uniform branch members to determine who was at the RSL premises at the time," he said.
"That review is expected to determine the future course of the investigation."
Detective Senior Constable Elford requested that anyone who saw the vehicle contact the Portland police station on 5522 1500 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
