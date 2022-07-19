UPDATE, Tuesday, 11.56am:
Forensic evidence has led to a 36-year-old Portland man being arrested and charged with the theft of a silver Mazda Tribute from the Portland RSL car park early last month.
Detective Sergeant Jason von Tunk, of the Portland police crime investigation unit, said officers executed a search warrant at an address in Portland's Arthur Street on Tuesday morning.
The 36-year-old man was arrested, he was transported back to the Portland police station where he was interviewed and then charged with theft of the vehicle.
He was bailed to appear in the Portland Magistrates Court on October 25.
Forensic evidence led to police obtaining a warrant.
Other items seized included keys and a mobile telephone, which will be analysed.
The Mazda stationwagon was recovered in Portland's Thistle Road undamaged on June 13.
The vehicle owner arrived at the RSL at 9.30pm on Tuesday, June 7, and returned to the RSL about 10am the next day to find his car was gone.
The Mazda is worth between $5000 and $6000.
Sergeant von Tunk said it was a very pleasing outcome for the investigators involved in the case.
June 9: An elderly pokies player who misplaced his keys at the Portland RSL has had his silver Mazda Tribute stolen from the car park.
Detective Senior Constable Aaron Elford, of the Portland police crime investigation unit, said the vehicle - registration plate UUM-897 - was taken overnight Tuesday.
The man arrived at the RSL at 9.30pm Tuesday and returned to the RSL about 10am Wednesday to find his car was gone.
The silver Mazda Tribute is worth between $5000 and $6000.
Detective Senior Constable Elford described the crime as opportunistic after the vehicle owner dropped or misplaced his keys.
"There is a review of the security camera footage at the venue being undertaken by uniform branch members to determine who was at the RSL premises at the time," he said.
"That review is expected to determine the future course of the investigation."
Detective Senior Constable Elford requested that anyone who saw the vehicle contact the Portland police station on 5522 1500 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
