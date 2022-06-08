Port Fairy's Dachshund Dash may have been canned this year, but you can still get your adorable doggy fix with the Annual Australian Kelpie Muster this weekend.
Running across Saturday and Sunday, events include the kelpie dash, hill climb, high jump and pinball which involves Indian Runner ducks.
If you're lucky, you may spot ABC's Muster Dog series winner Frank Finger.
Kelpie owners can bring their dogs and get involved in several activities including a street parade and triathlon.
Novelty events include dog most like its owner, best-dressed dog, best trick, waggiest tail, an 11-legged race, egg and spoon race for children and a dog cube-eating competition.
There will also be local retailers and market stalls, food vendors and entertainment for children.
On Sunday, the 26th Australian Premier Working Dog Auction is being held at Island Park. Demonstrations begin at 9.30am and auction from 3pm.
LIGHTS: Neon dog park, Fisherman's Walk, Port Fairy, to Sunday, 4.30-10pm.
LIVE MUSIC: Russ Kellett, Kirkstall Hotel, from 9pm.
FOOTY: Hampden, Koroit v Warrnambool, Reid Oval from 6.45pm.
THEATRE: Holiday Actors and Warrnambool Theatre Company Cats opening night, 7.30-10pm.
BOOK: Wylah the Koorie Warrior launch, activities and Q&A, Warrnambool Library, from 11am.
WORKSHOPS: Warrnambool Art Gallery, 1-2.30pm. Toy-making, Port Fairy Community House, 10am-12.30pm.
EXHIBITIONS: Mortlake Art Show, Saturday to Monday, RSL Hall, 10am-4pm. Pre-loved art, Port Fairy Sea Scouts Hall 10am-3pm and Sunday 10am-2pm. Launch the Boats, Blarney Books and Art, 6pm-7.30pm.
MARKET: Port Fairy Community Market, Railway Place, 9am-1pm.
FOOTY: Warrnambool and District, Allansford v Old Collegians, charity match for HeartKids, Allansford Recreation Reserve from 2.20pm.
SWIMMING: Warrnambool Swimming Club Annual Shortcourse meeting, Aquazone, from 12pm.
RECORDS: Vinyl swap meet, Reardon Theatre, Port Fairy, 11am-3pm.
POETRY: Poets' Day, Blarney Books and Art, from 4-6pm.
MARKET: Port Fairy Twilight Market, Port Fairy Consolidated School, 4-7.30pm.
CHARITY: BIG Freeze at the J, Junction Hotel Allansford, from noon.
Lillian is an experienced journalist who joined Warrnambool Standard in late 2021. She has a particular interest in writing stories on the arts and culture, health, education, breaking news, police stories, as well as human interest and profiles.
