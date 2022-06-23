The Standard
Free

Survey: Food, transport and housing costs are rising. Are you struggling?

Monique Patterson
By Monique Patterson
Updated July 22 2022 - 12:08am, first published June 23 2022 - 11:32pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Survey: Food, transport and housing costs are rising. Are you struggling?

South-west residents have been hit hard by the rising cost of living.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Monique Patterson

Monique Patterson

Journalist

I'm a journalist with more than 15 years experience. I currently work at The Standard in Warrnambool. If you have anything to add to this story please contact me at mpatterson@warrnamboolstandard.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.