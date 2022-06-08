Survey: Are you struggling with the rising cost of living?

South-west residents have been hit hard by the rising cost of living.
Advertisement
Warrnambool and District Food Share has seen an increased need for food hampers and the price of certain grocery items has spiked.
Consumer Price Index data shows the price of food recorded the highest year on year rise in more than 10 years.
UNSW BUsiness School Scientia Associate Professor said electricity prices were also set to rise.
"Businesses and households will inevitably face an increase in energy prices," she said.
"It's an increase driven by multiple factors including rising gas and coal prices; reduction of thermal power generation due to unplanned outages at multiple generators and increasing generation cost."
Take our survey here.
IN OTHER NEWS:
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Now just one tap with our new app: Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with The Standard:
I'm a journalist with more than 15 years experience. I currently work at The Standard in Warrnambool. If you have anything to add to this story please contact me at mpatterson@warrnamboolstandard.com.au
I'm a journalist with more than 15 years experience. I currently work at The Standard in Warrnambool. If you have anything to add to this story please contact me at mpatterson@warrnamboolstandard.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.