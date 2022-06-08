Man charged with trafficking meth after police raid

UPDATED, Thursday, &.55am:
A Warrnambool man in his 40s will front the Warrnambool court on Thursday after being charged following a police raid.
Advertisement
The man was arrested on Wednesday morning after officers executed a drugs and weapons warrant at a Botanic Road address in Warrnambool about 9.30am.
He was later interviewed, charged and remanded in custody overnight Wednesday to appear in the Warrnambool Magistrates Court for a bail/remand hearing on Thursday.
He has been charged with trafficking methamphetamine, handling stolen goods, possessing the suspected proceeds of crime, commit offences while on bail and possession of numerous drugs, including meth, cannabis and GHB.
Wednesday: A Warrnambool man aged in his 40s is assisting police with their inquiries after a raid at a Botanic Road address in Warrnambool on Wednesday.
Sergeant Danny Wright, of the Warrnambool police divisional tasking unit, said officers executed a warrant for drugs and firearms about 9.30am.
They found about six grams of methamphetamine, with a potential street value of $4000, double the trafficable amount.
Also discovered was less than 100 ml of GHB, a small amount of dried cannabis and property suspected of being the proceeds of crime.
The goods included a number of bikes and a range of power tools.
The man is expected to be interviewed later on Thursday, charged with offences and remanded in custody to appear in the Warrnambool Magistrates Court for a bail/remand hearing.
Sergeant Wright said it was a very pleasing result.
"Those involved in criminal activity need to be aware that we are working 24-hours every day to disrupt those activities," he said.
"Information from the public is crucial and we would request that anyone with information about criminal activity contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000."
IN OTHER NEWS:
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Now just one tap with our new app: Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with The Standard:
Advertisement
Long-time senior journalist
Long-time senior journalist
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.