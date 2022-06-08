The Standard

A property at Warrnambool's Botanic Road was raided on Wednesday morning

AT
By Andrew Thomson
Updated June 8 2022 - 6:16am, first published 6:07am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Arrested man assisting with police inquiries after raid

A Warrnambool man aged in his late 40s is assisting police with their inquiries after a raid at a Botanic Road address in Warrnambool on Wednesday.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AT

Andrew Thomson

Reporter

Long-time senior journalist

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.