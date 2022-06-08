Terang karate Champion Jill Cole admits she was excited yet surprised, after two podium finishes at her first international tournament.
Cole competed at the Oceania Cup in New Caledonia on June 5 and 6 and won two bronze medals across the separate disciplines of Kata and Points Sparring.
Advertisement
"I wasn't really expecting anything at all," Cole said.
"It was more the experience going over there but to come back with a couple of medals was even better."
Cole was one of 21 people chosen to represent their country at the tournament, after being selected by the board of the Australian Karate Federation and the National Coaches Committee.
The bronze medallist was full of praise for the level of competition.
"It was very good," she said.
"There were even a few Olympians in the open age group.
"That was amazing to watch them perform."
Cole described the tournament process as an exhausting one, with long days spent at the competition.
"They were very full days," she said.
"We travelled as a team everywhere, from the motel to the tournament.
"We were there from 8am and on the first night we didn't leave until 10pm at night.
"So (they are) very long days when you've only got two events."
After a positive experience, Cole said she definitely planned to return to the international karate event, which is held every two years.
She has been practising karate for 13 years and said enjoyment was the secret to her success.
"It's something that I actually like doing," Cole said.
Cole's focus will now turn to the nationals in Rockhampton in August, along with a number of Melbourne competitions in her sights.
Matt is a journalist at the Wimmera Mail Times, who predominantly focuses on sport. He studied journalism at La Trobe University and is originally from Tamworth.
Matt is a journalist at the Wimmera Mail Times, who predominantly focuses on sport. He studied journalism at La Trobe University and is originally from Tamworth.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.