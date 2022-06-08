The Standard

Terang karate champion Jill Cole wins two bronze medals at 2022 Oceania Cup in New Caledonia

By Matt Hughes
Updated June 8 2022 - 7:34am, first published 7:30am
CHAMPION: Terang's Jill Cole after winning dual bronze medals at the karate Oceania Cup. Picture: Supplied

Terang karate Champion Jill Cole admits she was excited yet surprised, after two podium finishes at her first international tournament.

